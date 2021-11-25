VAdm. Chawla calls on Maldives Defence Minister

KOCHI

25 November 2021 01:24 IST

Vice Admiral Anil Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, called on Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi, who is on a six-day visit to Kochi and Kannur, here on Wednesday.

Thereafter, Ms. Didi interacted with Maldivian trainees undergoing training at the Southern Naval Command. She will be departing for the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala to be the chief guest at the passing out parade of officer cadets of the Navy on November 27. A total of 233 officers, including international trainees, will be passing out from the INA.

Advertising

Advertising