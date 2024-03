March 24, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - KOCHI

Thripunithura Kathakali Kendram will present ‘Utharaswyamvaram’ Kathakali at Kalikotta Palace on March 24 (Sunday) at 5 p.m. Kalamandalam Adithyan will appear as Utharan, while Kannan Parameswaran will don the role of Brihannala, and Kalamandalam Arun Raju will perform Sairandhri.

Sadanam Sivadas and Sadanam Jyothish Babu will sing, while Sadanam Ramakrishnan and Kalamandalam Prasanth will provide percussion accompaniment.

