US national found dead in Fort Kochi homestay

Kochi

25 January 2021 00:35 IST

A US national who had been staying alone at a homestay in Fort Kochi for the past two years was found hanging inside his room on Sunday.

Pensylvania native David Pearson, 68, was reportedly living estranged from his family members, while his son is said to be in prison in the US. A friend discovered him hanging from a rope on Sunday morning.

The body was shifted to the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, after inquest. A case of unnatural death has been registered. The cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem.

“It appears to be a suicide, based on preliminary investigation. Steps have been taken to inform the US Embassy of the incident,” police sources said.

Suicide prevention helpline : 0484-2540530