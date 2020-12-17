UDF maintains lead in grama panchayats in Ernakulam

Chellanam 20-20 activists celebrate after the non-political outfit won eight seats in Chellanam panchayat.

KOCHI

17 December 2020 01:26 IST

Front wins 52 local bodies; Twenty20 in power again at Kizhakkambalam

The United Democratic Front (UDF) maintained its lead in grama panchayats in Ernakulam, winning 52 of the 82 grama panchayats. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won in 20 panchayats, while other organisations, including Twenty20, won the remaining local bodies.

The UDF had swept into power in 41 panchayats in the 2015 elections. The LDF had won in 40 panchayats, while the Kizhakkambalam Twenty20 had claimed Kizhakkambalam panchayat.

The 2020 elections saw the UDF raise its tally from 41 to 52, while the LDF suffered a setback in similar proportion. Organisations without political affiliation too made their presence felt.

While Twenty20 swept back into power in Kizhakkambalam, the people of Mazhuvannoor, Aikkaranadu and Kunnathunadu panchayats were also swayed by the non-political entity. Aikkaranadu was governed by an LDF-led council.

Twenty20 won 14 of the 15 wards in Kizhakkambalam. It claimed 11 of the 18 seats in Kunnathunad where the UDF won six seats and the CPM, one. In Mazhuvannoor, Twenty20 won 15 seats, while in Aikkaranad, it won all the 14 seats.

The combination of mostly young people also made a significant impact on Chellanam panchayat where they won eight seats in the council despite contesting without any political support. Chellanam panchayat was under LDF rule in the last five years.