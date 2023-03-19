Two more Youth Congress activists arrested in Kochi

March 19, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Central police on Saturday arrested two more Youth Congress activists for the alleged attack on the Kochi Corporation Secretary in the wake of a protest by the organisation in front of the Corporation office on Thursday.

The arrested are P.Y. Shajahan, 34, Youth Congress State secretary, and Sijo Joseph, 29, Ernakulam mandalam president. They were nabbed from Munnar town in the evening. They were produced in court and remanded.

The police had already arrested Lal Varghese, Youth Congress Ernakulam block secretary, and Roshan, Youth Congress activist, in the case. Three cases were registered in connection with the protest. Among the accused is O.V. Jayaraj, a senior clerk in the Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused remain booked under IPC sections 308 (attempt to culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).