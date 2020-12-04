Two more of gang arrested

Kochi

04 December 2020 01:48 IST

The Aluva East police arrested two more persons who were allegedly part of an armed gang that descended on Aluva with plans to pull off a theft.

The arrested are Ummar, 50, of Ottapalam and Sitharasan, 27, of Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu. They were nabbed from near the overbridge adjacent to the KSRTC bus stand. Both have multiple theft cases against them in various police stations across the State.

Intensified police patrol on the orders of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik led to the arrests. Two others were arrested last week.

A team led by Aluva East Inspector P.S. Rajesh, Sub Inspectors Vinod R., Suresh P., and Abdul Aziz E.A., Assistant Sub Inspector Shaji, and senior civil police officer Shahi A.M., and civil police officers Sudheer M.A. and George N.J. made the arrest.