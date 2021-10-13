Two more held in ganja seizure case

KOCHI

13 October 2021 23:41 IST

The special investigation squad probing the seizure of 31 kg of ganja smuggled in through courier to Perumbavoor has arrested two more persons.

The arrested were identified as Jinu George, 24, of Kottapady, and Sajmal Yousuf, 23 of Thrikkariyur.

Jinu was among those who procured ganja from Visakhapatanam in Andhra Pradesh. He has multiple cases for assault within and outside the State and for possessing ganja.

The parcel containing ganja had come in the name of Sajmal Yousuf. “We have expanded the probe to other States as well,” said K. Karrhik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The rural police had seized the ganja and arrested two persons on Monday.