Two held on murder charge

KOCHI

02 August 2021 23:05 IST

Two persons have been arrested by the Palluruthy police in connection with the alleged murder of Antony Lazar, a resident of the village, whose body was found buried in a plot of marshy land on July 31.

The persons arrested have been identified as Selvan, 53 and Rakhi, 22, from the village. The body was discovered by the local people after heavy rain in the area. The police are investigating the case which may have involved long-term animosity between the arrested persons and Lazar.

