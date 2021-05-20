Two consortiums in race again for Brahmapuram plant

KOCHI

20 May 2021 18:04 IST

The waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at Brahmapuram here is likely to get a push again with the formation of the new Cabinet, as the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has shortlisted two consortiums after evaluation of technical and financial bids.

The KSIDC had re-floated tenders in January for the centralised plant of 300 tonnes per day capacity to be set up on public-private partnership (PPP) mode on 20 acres in the Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment facility at Brahmapuram. “We have completed evaluation of technical and financial bids and submitted it to the government for follow-up action,” KSIDC officials said.

Tenders were re-floated after one of the two consortiums that had submitted technical and financial bids in the initial round had failed to qualify as per the evaluation done by an expert committee constituted by the government. The committee found that the consortium did not meet the minimum eligibility requirement as prescribed in the request for proposal issued by the KSIDC. In such a scenario, a re-tender has to be initiated, and fresh bids have to be invited, according to an order issued by the Finance Department.

Advertising

Advertising

The WTE plant will have production capacity of 5 MW for the Ernakulam cluster of local bodies. The cluster comprises the Kochi Corporation and municipalities including Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Kalamassery, Eloor, Maradu, Aluva, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, North Paravur, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Piravom, and Koothattukulam.

The firm to be chosen for the execution of the project in 20 acres at Brahmapuram will have powers to mortgage leasehold rights over the said area for raising funds for the initiative. The government had asked the Kochi Corporation Secretary to hand over the land to the KSIDC on lease basis. It will sub-lease the land to the firm for 27 years, with permission to mortgage leasehold rights for raising funds only for the project.