Two arrested under KAAPA in Ernakulam

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 18, 2022 21:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ernakulam Rural police on Thursday arrested two habitual offenders under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The arrested were identified as Sanir, 26, of Nattika in Thrissur, and Jabbar aka Ronaldo Jabbar, 42, of North Paravur.

Sanir is an accused in several cases of attempt to murder, theft, and illegal possession of arms in Kodakara, Mathilakam, and North Paravur stations. KAAPA was invoked against him after he was arraigned as an accused in an attempt to murder case in North Paravur last year and theft of a gold chain from a jewellery in North Paravur in February.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jabbar is an accused in attempt to murder and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in North Paravur, Munambam, and Angamaly police stations. He was booked under KAAPA after being arraigned as an accused in NDPS cases in these stations.

The Rural police have so far arrested 59 persons and exiled 36 under KAAPA as part of its ongoing Operation Dark Hunt.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app