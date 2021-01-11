Twelve centres identified for COVID-19 vaccination in Ernakulam

KOCHI

Vaccine likely to be dispatched from Chennai on January 13

As many as twelve centres have been identified in the district to administer the vaccine for COVID-19 in the first phase of inoculation for all staff associated with healthcare facilities, anganwadi workers and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA).

Nine government hospitals and three private ones will administer the vaccine in the first phase. These are the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam General Hospital, Piravom Taluk Hospital, Chengamanad Community Health Centre, Kuttampuzha Family Health Centre, Chellanam Primary Health Centre, Thammanam Urban Primary Health Centre, District Homoeopathic Hospital and District Ayurveda Hospital. Aster Medcity, Mar Baselios Medical Mission and MOSC Medical College are the private hospitals identified for the purpose. Private hospitals where more than 75 health workers have registered were selected.

As many as 62,000 people have registered for the vaccine in the first phase. In the private sector, 46,200 healthcare workers and staff have registered, while the figure stands at 15,800 in the government sector.

Health officials in the district are expecting the vaccine to be dispatched from Chennai tentatively on January 13.

The regional vaccine storage facility in Ernakulam would receive the doses meant for Idukki, Thrissur, Kottayam and Palakkad as well, said M.G. Sivadas, District Reproductive and Child Health Officer, who is the nodal officer for the vaccination drive.

At each of the 12 centres, 100 people can be vaccinated on one day, Dr. Sivadas said. While 700 centres were identified, additional sites would be put to use depending on the number of doses that will be sent to the district. The second dose of the vaccine was to be administered after 28 days, he added.

Health officials are hoping that the vaccination of a large number of health workers first will build confidence among others as well. The number of people in the district above the age of 50 and people with comorbidities below 50 who would voluntarily receive the vaccination after the healthcare and frontline workers has not been estimated yet, said Dr. Sivadas.