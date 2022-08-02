Trial in Venkitaraman case to resume on Sept. 2

August 02, 2022 19:30 IST

Car driven by IAS officer fatally knocked down journalist K.M. Basheer in 2019

The trial in the alcohol-impaired driving accident case involving controversial IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman will resume on September 2.

The prosecution case is that K. M. Basheer, a journalist, was fatally knocked down by the speeding car driven by Mr. Venkitaraman, who was under the influence of alcohol, on August 3, 2019. Waffa Najim, the second accused, was in the car at the time of the accident.

When the case came up for the consideration of the court on June 7, Ms. Najim moved a discharge petition, seeking to discharge her from the case. Mr. Venkitaraman did not file any discharge petition.

Removed as Collector

Incidentally, the State government had removed Mr. Venkitaraman as Alappuzha Collector, on Monday night, seven days after his appointment and posted him as the General Manager at the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation. Besides, a few Muslim organisations, a section of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League leaders and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists had asked the State government to revoke the decision.

The Additional District and Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, which is trying the case, will consider the discharge petition moved by Ms. Najim on September 2. She had contended in her discharge petition that she had no direct connection or involvement in the incidents and was falsely implicated in the case.

However, the prosecution had informed the court that it will file a detailed statement opposing the discharge petition. The arguments in the discharge petition will be heard by the court on the day.

Culpable homicide

Mr. Venkitaraman has been accused of committing culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code) and causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender Section 201).

The offences under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving a motor vehicle at a speed or in a manner which is dangerous to the public and the Section 185 of the Act, which deals with the offence of driving a vehicle under inebriated condition has been invoked against him.

He has also been booked under the provisions of Prevention of Destruction to Public Property Act. Ms. Najim was booked under Section 188 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which speaks about the abetment for the commission of an offence under Section 184 or 185 of the Act.