TPR remains high in Njarakkal, Nayarambalam

24 July 2021 21:14 IST

Trend attributed to people’s reluctance to get tested

Njarakkal and Nayarambalam grama panchayats in Ernakulam district continue to remain in the ‘D’ category (test positivity rate higher than 15%) based on the average TPR for the third consecutive week.

Nine grama panchayats had figured in the category when the average weekly TPR was analysed last week. The results of the third week that came on July 21 showed that only Njarakkal and Nayarambalam figured in the ‘D’ category for the third consecutive week. The authorities of both the local bodies attributed the trend to reluctance on the part of the public to get tested.

“We have come across people who fear that they would be forced to remain at home in quarantine for 10 to 17 days, if tested positive for the disease. They are reluctant to turn up at camps, claiming that they have no symptoms,” said T.T. Francis, president, Njarakkal panchayat.

“Most people in Njarakkal are daily wagers. Their livelihood has already been affected by months of lockdown and consequent uncertainties. Many live in houses with just one bathroom which is shared by all family members, including COVID-19 patients,” he added.

While Njarakkal and Nayarambalam remain in the ‘D’ category, Eloor Municipality have reduced TPR through concerted efforts. It is in the ‘B’ category (TPR between 5% and 10%), according to the latest assessment. Municipal Chairman A.D. Sujil said daily tests had been ramped up to contain the spread of the disease. “We conducted up to 200 tests on a daily basis. An intensive drive was held in industrial areas, and migrant workers were asked to get tested,” he added.

Meanwhile, health officials said special awareness camps would be held in local bodies with high TPR for the last three weeks. Testing will be stepped up in the coming days, besides ensuring vaccination of the target population, they said.