Toll systems major sets shop in SmartCity Kochi

The Global Development Centre was inaugurated by SmartCity Kochi CEO, Manoj Nair

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
August 31, 2022 18:45 IST

Manoj Nair during an interaction with The Hindu Metro Plus in Kochi. File | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

P Square Solutions LLC, a New Jersey-based toll systems integration and solutions services, has set up its Global Development Centre in SmartCity Kochi.

The centre spreads over an area of approximately 4000 sq.ft. It was inaugurated by SmartCity Kochi CEO, Manoj Nair in the presence of Reddy Patlolla, President and CEO, P Square Solutions.

The company has been operating for over 17 years across North America, Europe and South America. It provides software solutions, system Integration and consulting services for developing, implementing, testing and maintaining toll systems.

“We are very delighted to open our Global Development Centre in Smart City Kochi, focused on mobility solutions to cater to our global clientele. The mobility centre will focus on innovation, research and development of transportation systems enabling the multimodal mobility solutions for the transportation industry globally,” said Mr. Patlolla.

Mr. Nair has expressed satisfaction about P Square choosing SmartCity Kochi to set up their first development centre outside the United States.

