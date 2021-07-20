Three youths held with drugs

KOCHI

20 July 2021 23:02 IST

The Kalady police arrested three youngsters with MDMA, hashish, and arrack on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as Jomon, 31, of Kodanad; Mahin, 28, of Allappra; and Anoop, 38, of Pavaratti. The accused, who allegedly were habitual offenders engaged in multiple cases, were arrested from near Kanjoor.

The police nabbed them with drugs while engaged in a bust-up on Monday night. A specially designed knife with a bronze handle was also recovered from one of them. The police said that they had cases registered against them at Kalady, Perumbavoor, Kodanad, and Guruvayur stations.

The police also seized their vehicle. The drugs were allegedly meant for sale among students and youngsters. "We have launched a wider probe to ascertain whether more people were involved," said District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

Held for theft

The Aluva East police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of stealing premium motorcycles.

The arrested was identified as Iqbal Hussain, 25, of Assam, residing at Perumbavoor. He is accused of stealing two motorcycles priced around ₹2 lakh each from a service showroom at Pulinchodu last month.

A special investigation squad formed by Mr. Karthik nabbed the accused. He has been in Kerala since 2017 and has theft cases against him at Kalamassery, Kurumppumpady, and Perumbavoor police stations.