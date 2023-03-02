Three Mahila Congress activists injured in police action

March 02, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Three women activists sustained injuries after the police used water canon on a Mahila Congress march to the Kalamassery police station on Thursday.

Anitha Shaji, 44, Sara Beevi, 46, and Lisy Jose, 62, were admitted to a private hospital. The Mahila Congress accused the police of using water canon for long duration without considering the fact that women were at the receiving end.

The march was staged in protest against the alleged highhandedness of the Kalamassery police in dragging away a woman Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) activist for waving a black flag at the Chief Minister. The march, which started from the Kalamassery municipal office was stopped by the police using barricades at South Kalamassery.

Subsequently, the protesters, including Mahila Congress State president Jeby Mather, who shouted slogans were arrested and removed from the scene.

Inaugurating the march earlier, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee vice president V.P. Sajeendran accused the police of denying people even the constitutionally guaranteed right to movement. Congress workers are being hunted down on the pretext of preventive arrests, he said.

Mahila Congress district president V.K. Minimol was present.