KochiKOCHI 12 January 2022 23:50 IST
Comments
Three cops suspended for assaulting colleague
Updated: 12 January 2022 23:51 IST
Three policemen attached with the Thripunithura Armed Reserve camp have been suspended by the DIG (Armed Police Battalions) after a preliminary report found them guilty of committing gross misconduct and indiscipline by attacking and manhandling a police constable on December 31.
Havildars Ansar, Ragesh, and Arundev were the ones suspended pending inquiry. They allegedly attacked constable Babu around midnight at the barrack of KAP 1 camp, Thripunithura.
Their conduct was found unbecoming of members of a disciplined force. Hence, it warranted stringent disciplinary action, the order said.
More In Kochi
Read more...