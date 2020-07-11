Three arrested on vehicle theft charge

KOCHI

11 July 2020 00:04 IST

Three persons accused of multiple vehicle thefts were arrested by the police in two separate incidents.

While the Town North police arrested one person, the Perumbavoor police arrested two.

The one arrested by the Town police was identified as Vibin, 19, of Idukki. He and three other accomplices are accused of stealing a scooter from Vyloppilli Lane near Kaloor in the early hours of June 9. Their attempt to sell the vehicle in Idukki, however, failed. Subsequently, they hid it in a godown in Idukki.

Later, the gang was intercepted by the police at Peruvanthanam while spiriting away a four-wheeler they had allegedly stolen from Murikkasserry. However, Vibin managed to flee.

Since then, he had been hiding in various places in Kozhikode, Kannur, and Wayanad, the police said.

Vibin left for Ernakulam after checking in Kannur was intensified as part of the lockdown. He was nabbed by a patrolling team on Pulleppady bridge when he was allegedly plotting another theft. Though he attempted to flee, the police chased him down. He was released from the Kakkanad district jail only two months ago after being charged with another theft.

The police said Vibin had several theft cases against him at Central and Palarivattom stations in Ernakulam and various stations in Cherthala. A team led by Sub Inspector V.B. Anas arrested the accused and seized the scooter. He was produced before court and remanded.

The Perumbavoor police arrested Muhammed Yasin, 22, of Kothamanagalam, and Abin, 22, of Nellikuzhi on the charge of stealing a motorcycle from Iringole Kavu near Perumbavoor. They were arrested after being intercepted by a night patrol team under suspicious circumstances. It soon emerged that they were riding the motorcycle they had stolen.

A team led by Sub Inspector Wilson made the arrest. They were produced before court and remanded. The police will seek their custody to probe their alleged involvement in more theft cases.