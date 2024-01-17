The Hindu Home Expo in Kochi on January 20, 21

January 17, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The seventh edition of the Home Expo conducted by The Hindu will be held on January 20 and 21 at the Lulu Mall Atrium, Edappally.

Minister for Industries, Coir and Law P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the event at 9:30 a.m. The expo will feature more than 100 properties of leading builders, including apartments and villas located in almost all parts of the city.

Homes ranging from ₹40 lakh to ₹4 crore will be showcased at the expo. The event is organised under the auspices of the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority- Kerala (K- RERA) and presented by CERA Sanitary wares Ltd. SBI is the powered-by sponsor.

Apart from builders, the expo will have participation from top banks in the country towards offering reduced interest rates. Reputed home interior companies attending the expo will offer total home solutions under one roof to buyers. The time of entry for buyers will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both days. Travel arrangements will be made for them to visit the property sites from the expo venue, if required.

The participating builders include Asset Homes, Confident Group, Fynday Homes, Provident, RedPorch Nest, Skyline Builders, Nanma by Meeran, and Varma Homes. Banks participating in the expo are SBI and Canara Bank. The home interior companies include CERA, D’Life Home Interiors, Liva Kitchens & Interiors, and Wood and Us.

