Test positivity rate falls to 10.04% in Ernakulam

KOCHI

13 June 2021 19:49 IST

District records 1,088 new COVID-19 cases and 2,332 recoveries

Ernakulam saw 1,088 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 10.04%.

For testing, 10,834 samples were collected. The TPR for the district has remained below 15% for four consecutive days now.

The active caseload has fallen to 15,396. Recoveries continue to outnumber fresh cases, and 2,332 people were considered to have recovered on the day.

Seven health workers tested positive on Sunday. Vengola recorded the highest number of cases with 63 people testing positive from the area. Elamkunnapuzha recorded 54 cases, Nayarambalam 47 cases, Thripunithura 38, Keezhmad 36, Edathala and Kumbalangi 30 each, Palluruthy 27, and Fort Kochi 26.

As many as 41,463 people remain in quarantine. While 353 people were discharged from hospitals and other treatment centres, 154 were admitted on the day.

Of the people recovering from the infection, 10,684 people remain at home. At private hospitals, 1,129 patients are recovering. The number of people recovering at government hospitals has fallen to 497. A total of 476 people are at first-line treatment centres (FLTCs), 308 are at second-line treatment centres (SLTCs), and 1,197 are at domiciliary care centres.

So far, a total of 1,039 people have succumbed to the infection in the district, and a cumulative total of 3,32,804 COVID-19 cases were recorded.

Of the 6,321 beds available for COVID treatment in the district, 3,826 are vacant, going by a release from the district administration. As many as 1,919 beds are available across 75 domiciliary care centres. At 13 FLTCs, 462 beds are available, while 569 beds are available at SLTCs. A total of 15 SLTCs have been readied so far. Across 18 government hospitals offering COVID treatment, 830 beds are vacant.