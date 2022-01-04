Tenders for redevelopment of railway stations in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram to be invited in March

Kochi

04 January 2022 19:36 IST

Existing building that houses Ernakulam Junction station to be demolished

The Construction Wing of the Southern Railway would invite tenders in March to redevelop Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town, Trivandrum Central and Kanyakumari railway stations in March, providing a boost to passenger amenities at the stations.

In this, the existing building that houses Ernakulam Junction station would be demolished, in whose place a five-storey building will be built. Similarly, a three-storey building will be built on the station’s eastern entry. The two structures will be linked by a concourse, while a 105-metre-long skywalk will link the station’s foot overbridge with the adjacent Kochi metro station, reliable sources said.

The station’s entry and exit will be at different locations, aimed at lessening crowds. The platforms too will be renovated. A multi-rise car park has also been envisaged, considering space constraints. The entire project cost is estimated at approximately ₹400 crore. The project will be completed within two years of the commencement of work. The contract will be for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the different components, they added.

The estimate for the other three stations is being worked out.

As per plan, the firm which is awarded the tender would have to ready a design which makes optimal use of available space, pool in funds and construct the building. It will be able to make commercial use of whatever space the Railway does not need. But the Railway will operate the entire premises, since it owns the land.

As per the project’s concept plan, the station ought to be developed to international standards, as a multi-modal transport hub having disabled-friendly amenities. The structures must be eco-friendly and must make maximum use of light and ventilation.

The extension of the three short platforms at the station, to host trains having 24 coaches, is overdue.