Suspected COVID-19 patient goes missing, returns

Kochi

03 March 2020 21:48 IST

A patient from Thailand, who was admitted to Government Medical College, Ernakulam, on Monday for suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) infection went missing from the hospital for a few hours on Tuesday.

However, the person reported back to the medical college later and is now under observation for fever.

The District Medical Officer had informed the District Collector and the police of the incident.

