Kochi

Study underway on lights in Container Road: Nitin Gadkari

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 07, 2022 23:41 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 23:41 IST

A detailed study is underway to install lights in the 16-km-long Container Road, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said, in a letter addressed to Hibi Eden, MP.

Mr. Eden had raised the demand for street lights on the accident-prone corridor that is part of the national highway network, and is owned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), at a meeting of MPs that the Union Minister had convened. The provision for street lights will be included in the toll collection agreement of the stretch.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Accidents and crimes are reported along the stretch that is used by passenger vehicles and goods carriers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
road transport
Read more...