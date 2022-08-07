Study underway on lights in Container Road: Nitin Gadkari

August 07, 2022 23:41 IST

Accidents and crimes are reported along the stretch

A detailed study is underway to install lights in the 16-km-long Container Road, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said, in a letter addressed to Hibi Eden, MP.

Mr. Eden had raised the demand for street lights on the accident-prone corridor that is part of the national highway network, and is owned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), at a meeting of MPs that the Union Minister had convened. The provision for street lights will be included in the toll collection agreement of the stretch.

