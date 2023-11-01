ADVERTISEMENT

Student’s death: protest at Kalamassery polytechnic college

November 01, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The General Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, witnessed protests by students on Wednesday after they alleged that a third-year student ended his life after his parents were informed by faculty members of his attendance shortage.

Prajith Pramod, 20, was reportedly found hanging in his house at Perumpadappu on Tuesday afternoon. The agitating students alleged that there were lapses on the part of the college authorities in handling the situation. The student had only 48% attendance as against the mandatory requirement of 75%.

He had turned up at the college on Monday along with his mother after learning about attendance shortage. The college authorities reportedly said that the student was seen telling his mother about his lack of interest in pursuing the course as he wanted to be a fitness trainer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The college authorities denied that there were lapses on the part of the head of the department in the manner in which shortage of attendance was conveyed to his parents. However, they agreed to hold an internal inquiry and inform the Directorate of Technical Education about the incident.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

death / Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US