Steady climb in breakthrough infections in Ernakulam

Kochi

06 August 2021 01:24 IST

Around 9,229 cases reported last month in district

Ernakulam is witnessing a steady increase in breakthrough infections (vaccinated people testing positive), according to estimates by the Health Department.

Around 9,229 (nearly 19%) breakthrough infections were detected in July out of the total 49,049 COVID-19 cases. As many as 18,159 of the infections were among the partially vaccinated in the district after it launched the vaccination drive. The number among those fully vaccinated was 4,837. A breakthrough infection is a case of illness in which a vaccinated individual becomes sick from the same illness that the vaccine is meant to prevent.

However, breakthrough infections were detected only in 0.96% of the about 18.84 lakh, who had received vaccination as on August 1. “Hospitalisation is minimal in such cases even though the number of breakthrough infections is increasing. It has been mainly caused by the Delta variant,” said M.I. Junaid Rahman, the nodal officer for COVID-19 management, Indian Medical Association, Kochi.

“Breakthrough infections have been mostly detected in people aged above 45 years. The symptoms were seen subsiding two to three days after infection unlike the persistence of symptoms for more days found among people not vaccinated,” he said.

Since the vaccination drive started, around 12,570 breakthrough infections were reported as on July 23 among those who had received the first dose, while the corresponding figure among those who were fully vaccinated was 3,218. Nearly 42.68% of the target population had received the first dose. Around 12.53% had received both the doses.

As per latest official figures, around 50.48% of the target population in the district has received at least one dose.

Nearly 17.90% of people have been fully vaccinated. Eighty-three persons who died of the infection had been partially vaccinated. Among the deceased, eight had been fully vaccinated. The fatality rate was found less among the vaccinated.

Call for caution

The health authorities said vaccinated people could also get infected and spread the disease. Vaccination should not be a reason to go easy on physical distancing, mask use and sanitising, they said.