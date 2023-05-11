ADVERTISEMENT

State government owes explanation on Chellanam project, says forum

May 11, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Chellanam-Kochi Janakiya Vedhi calls for construction of sea wall, groynes between Puthenthode and Beach Road

The Hindu Bureau

The State government owes an explanation to the people of Chellanam on why the original proposal for building a 12-km tetrapod structure to prevent sea erosion on the coast had been reduced to 7 km.

Ending the ₹344-crore project with a 7-km tetrapod wall and reduced number of groynes is tantamount to cheating people, said Prof. Kusumam Joseph at a meeting organised by the Chellanam-Kochi Janakiya Vedhi.

She said the original proposal was for a 12-km tetrapod wall and 15 groynes. It had been reduced to 7 km and six groynes now. The Vedhi has demanded that an integrated and comprehensive plan be implemented to protect the coast of Chellanam from sea erosion. It also called for the construction, on a war footing, of sea wall and groynes in the coastal segment between Puthenthode and Beach Road.

The organisation said materials dredged from the shipping channel by the Cochin Port Authority should be utilised to recreate the beach on the Chellanam coast and prevent further sea erosion.

