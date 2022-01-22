Spike in non-COVID cases likely in Ernakulam: Health dept.

KOCHI

22 January 2022 18:41 IST

Many suffering from various ailments reluctant to visit hospitals for follow-up care due to pandemic situation

The district health wing has warned of a possible spike in non-COVID cases as many suffering from various ailments were found reluctant to visit hospitals for follow-up care in view of the worsening pandemic situation.

With the primary focus of the health system turning back to COVID-19 cases following the massive surge in daily cases, the chances of an increase in non-COVID cases were high, according to the preliminary assessment by the authorities. A similar situation was evident at the peak of the second wave, they said.

“People requiring weekly lab tests and hospital visits owing to various ailments like diabetes, hypertension and lifestyle diseases would be hesitant to complete the process, fearing that they may get infected after visiting a lab or hospital facility. Such a situation may lead to an increase in non-COVID cases,” said Sajith John, District Programme Manager, National Health Mission.

The reduced focus on treatment of leptospirosis and dengue fever, which were reported in various parts of the district prior to the third wave, may be another challenge for the health authorities in the coming days. People must seek the advice of doctors and avoid resorting to self-medication. They could also make use of the telemedicine facility to clear their health concerns, according to the district health wing.

Those infected with COVID-19 and having co-morbidities need to consult a doctor without delay and act as per the advice given by experts on hospitalisation and follow-up treatment. Those with kidney, liver and heart ailments have to be extra cautious and should not delay seeking treatment. Cancer patients should also be vigilant once they have tested positive for the disease.

The district has not yet reported any death in the third wave, as per the official estimates. Even though the number of persons getting hospitalised has not gone up yet, the headcount of those in home isolation after being infected has gone up considerably. However, the persons in this category were not showing serious ailments or health-related complications.