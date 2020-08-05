Slight progress in Kolancherry woman’s condition

Kochi

05 August 2020 23:15 IST

The condition of the 75-year-old woman who was suspected to have been raped and later operated upon at Kolancherry Medical College has improved slightly.

The tragic incident was reported at Kolancherry within Puthencruz police station limits on Sunday. Three persons, including a woman and her son, were arrested in this connection on Tuesday late night.

As per the medical bulletin, the victim’s vitals were stabilising slowly and her kidney functioning was back to normal. She remains on oxygen support.

Meanwhile, the three accused produced before the court were remanded on Wednesday evening. Though the four were taken into custody initially, a woman, sister of another woman accused, was let free on finding that she was not present at the time of the gruesome incident that took place at the home of the woman accused. However, she had numerous calls with her sister and the key accused around the time. This led the police to the accused.

The police said that the the woman accused was into immoral activities and the prime accused, a lorry driver, who used to frequent the place for delivering load to a nearby factory, who raped the victim was a regular customer.

“On Sunday, the key accused and the woman had a heated argument after the latter failed to arrange a woman as promised. The unfortunate victim who used to wander about and frequent the woman’s home happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. The key accused who was under the influence of liquor raped her,” said police sources.

The son of the woman accused who was not comfortable with the ways of his mother happened to turn up and brutally assaulted the victim with a knife inflicting her with injuries, the police said.

The victim was then dropped back and her son was told that she had a fall. That she was raped was revealed when she was taken to the hospital.

Incidentally, none of the accused has any previous cases against them.