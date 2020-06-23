Sharp rise in veggie, pulse prices

KOCHI

23 June 2020 00:48 IST

Fish too turns dear with trawling ban in place

The prices of some vegetables and pulses have moved up, though the market witnessed a general stability in prices over the last fortnight. The price of fish has gone up sharply with the trawling ban coming into force early this month.

COVID-19 restrictions on farming and heavy rain in some places have resulted in prices of commodities like ginger and green chilli shooting up.

The price of green peas has touched ₹100 a kg, while that of toor dal is around ₹120. Moong sold at around ₹140 and Bengal gram at ₹80.

Advertising

Advertising

Fresh chicken was priced at ₹107 in the retail market on Monday. Market sources said the price of meat had gone up to ₹145 a kg last week owing to supply issues, but they appeared to have been resolved. They, however, added that the lockdown had disrupted the supply of both birds and feed.

The prices of fish rose exponentially during the lockdown. Oil sardines, brought mostly from other States, cost ₹170 a kg in the main markets, while it was around ₹200 in retail markets outside. Indian mackerels sold at ₹280 on Sunday. There is scarcity of local catch of both mackerels and oil sardines in markets in Kochi, sources said.

According to sources in the Kerala Horticulture Corporation, which markets vegetables, the rise in fuel prices had its reflection on the prices of commodities. The price of vegetable cowpea ranged around ₹35 a kg. Carrot sold at ₹60 in the retail market, while cabbage was priced at ₹30. Big onion sold at ₹20 to ₹28 depending on quality. The prices of green chilli and ginger were as high as ₹60 and ₹95 a kg respectively in Kochi. The crops have suffered setback with the onset of rain.