SFI, KSU spat over arts fest at Cusat

February 15, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) exchanged words over the conduct of ‘Sargam’, the annual arts fest, on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus here on Thursday.

Members of the KSU alleged that SFI representatives failed to involve others in the organising committee of the fest. The university union had scheduled a meeting at 2 p.m in connection with the arts fest on the campus. KSU activists alleged that the information related to the time of the meeting was shared through the social media page of the event by 11 a.m only. The organising committee members were fixed unilaterally by including members of the SFI only, they alleged.

An exchange of words emerged after KSU activists alleged that the SFI unit leadership cast aspersions over them by recalling the tragic death of four persons in the ‘Dhishna’ techno-fest held on the campus on November 25. The KSU activists raised their protest and walked out of the meeting.

CONNECT WITH US