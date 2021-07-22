KochiKOCHI 22 July 2021 22:37 IST
Comments
Scooter rider killed in accident
Updated: 22 July 2021 22:37 IST
A man died after his scooter collided with a truck near the Edappally Toll Junction on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased man was identified as P.A. Baby, 63, of Kangarappady. Reportedly, the accident occurred while he was manoeuvring a u-turn. He died on the spot.
The Kalamassery police registered case under IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence). The body would be handed over to the kin after an autopsy on Friday.
More In Kochi
Read more...