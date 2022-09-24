Sanskrit varsity yet to begin probe into row over grace marks

KOCHI
September 24, 2022 20:05 IST

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit is yet to begin probe into the allegation that a Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader on the main campus at Kalady was able to clear the final semester undergraduate exam by availing grace marks for a stage competition in a youth festival in which the student had not participated.

A meeting of the Syndicate on August 23 decided to set up a three-member sub-committee to probe the allegation. Students who had won the first prize in the Malayalam skit competition in the university arts fest had lodged a complaint before the Vice Chancellor in July.

The Save University Forum had written to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the varsity, on August 10 quoting the complaint registered by students and also urging him to direct the Vice Chancellor to cancel fake certificates issued for obtaining grace marks.

A member of the Syndicate panel said he had received the minutes of the Syndicate decision ratifying the constitution of a sub-committee to probe the allegation only a few days ago. The probe is likely to start by next week. There was no deadline for submitting the report, he said. About the allegation, he said it would be clear only after verifying relevant documents

A preliminary inquiry by the Registrar had found the student’s name in the register meant for participants in the youth fest. However, it did not ascertain whether she was part of the first prize winning team. The authorities have not yet made it clear whether she had cleared the exam by availing grace marks.

