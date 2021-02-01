Report for developing Kangarappady playground to be prepared

KOCHI

01 February 2021 00:54 IST

₹2 crore included in State budget for beginning preliminary work

Residents of Kangarappady in Kalamassery municipality led by the People’s Forum to protect an existing playground have welcomed the provision of a total of ₹10 crore for the development of the playground and related facilities in the area.

A spokesman for the forum said on Sunday that ₹2 crore had been included in the State budget 2021-22 for beginning preliminary work for the project, including the preparation of a detailed project report.

Kalamassery MLA V.K. Ebrahim Kunju said ₹10 crore had been considered for the Kangarappady playground, of which ₹2 crore would be made available in 2021 through the budget allocation. He said the Kangarappady playground was among the 20 projects in the constituency that had found a place in the State budget.

Advertising

Advertising

He said a DPR could be prepared but the municipality might have to find more space for the playground, a stadium and associated facilities at Kangarappady.

The People’s Forum spokesperson said there was widespread protest against the municipal authorities towards the end of 2020 just ahead of elections to the local bodies as the former council wanted to use about 1.5 acres of open space in Kangarappady for building houses for the weaker sections under the Life Mission project.

The open space was being used by youngsters for playing various games, including football, said ward councillor K.K. Shashi.

Kalamassery municipal chairperson Seema Kannan said she was looking into the files and that the new council was keen to see the project through.