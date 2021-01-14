Remand prisoner dies in hospital

KOCHI

14 January 2021 00:04 IST

A person who was arrested by the Udayamperoor police and remanded on Monday died at the Kottayam Medical College on Wednesday after he was rushed there the previous day allegedly after he had a fall following a seizure.

The deceased was identified as Shefeek, 35, of Kanjirapally in Kottayam. After he was arrested and remanded, he was taken to a First Line Treatment Centre (FLTC) at Thrikkakara. Those remanded are initially brought to the FLTC and shifted to the prison only on testing negative for SARS-COV-2.

The man was initially rushed to Ernakulam General Hospital and then to Kottayam Medical College. He was arrested on cheating charges.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, he was arrested on the charge of duping an elderly woman. He allegedly tricked the woman into believing that she was granted a pension of ₹1.40 lakh and demanded ₹7,000 as processing fee from her. Later, the woman allegedly gave him ₹3,000 and her earring, the police said. The man was a history-sheeter and was booked for similar offences in the past. The Infopark police have registered a case in connection with the death.

It is suspected that the man may also have sustained an injury in the fall. A probe is under way into the incident, including allegations of custodial torture raised by the relatives who turned up at the Kottayam Medical College to receive the body.