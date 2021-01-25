Relay hunger strike for Chellanam completes 454 days

Kochi

25 January 2021 00:43 IST

The relay hunger strike demanding protection of the coastal areas of Chellanam, under the aegis of Chellanam Kochi Janakiya Vedhi, completed 454 days on Sunday, said a communication here.

Vedhi leaders said protection of the shores was what was needed and not eviction of people from their homes. They demanded that dredged material from the Cochin shipping channel be deposited in such a way that shore formation in Chellanam could be made possible.

They also said the authorities should not wait till the rainy season to take measures to prevent sea intrusion.

Advertising

Advertising