Regional hackathon to get under way tomorrow

Thirty teams selected from online hackathon to participate in event

Young techies will literally burn the midnight oil to find solutions to the problems faced by the health and social justice departments as the 36-hour-long regional hackathon will get under way at the Federal Institute of Science and Technology, Angamaly, on Friday.

The event is part of the Reboot Kerala Hackathon 2020, organised by Additional Skill Acquisition Programme to provide students of higher education institutions in the State a platform to solve some of the pressing problems faced in daily lives.

Thirty teams selected from an online hackathon conducted to find solutions to the basic problems of the health and social justice departments will participate in the Ernakulam regional hackathon. Six students from an institution, out of which at least two must be girls, will constitute a team. Teams could choose from one of the six problems from these departments and develop technical solutions to them. An expert team from these departments will review the progress being made by teams at regular intervals and provide necessary instructions. Selected teams will have to assemble at the venue on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The hackathon, which will get under way on Friday at 8.30 a.m. will last till Saturday 8.30 p.m. Based on the solutions, 15 teams will be further short-listed who will then present those solutions on Sunday. Out of them, the top three teams will receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh each and the opportunity to participate in the grand finale. The evaluation will be done by a panel of experts and its criteria will include novelty of the idea, complexity, clarity, and details in the prescribed format, feasibility, practicability, sustainability, scale of impact, user experience and future potential.

Reboot Kerala Hackathon, 2020 is being organised in two phases and the first phase comprises 10 regional hackathons. Each hackathon will address particular problems of the ministries concerned. This will be followed by the grand finale.