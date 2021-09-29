Recycled products expo at metro station

KOCHI

29 September 2021 01:30 IST

An exhibition-cum-sale of products made out of waste materials would be arranged at Kochi Metro’s Edappally station on October 2, in connection with Gandhi Jayanthi.

Several useful items such as home decor and stationery, could be made out of materials that are often discarded as waste. Such products can be exhibited at the metro station from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the day. Those interested may register via www.kochimetro.org, said a KMRL press release.

