KochiKOCHI 29 September 2021 01:30 IST
Comments
Recycled products expo at metro station
Updated: 29 September 2021 01:30 IST
An exhibition-cum-sale of products made out of waste materials would be arranged at Kochi Metro’s Edappally station on October 2, in connection with Gandhi Jayanthi.
Registration
Several useful items such as home decor and stationery, could be made out of materials that are often discarded as waste. Such products can be exhibited at the metro station from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the day. Those interested may register via www.kochimetro.org, said a KMRL press release.
More In Kochi
Read more...