Recoveries outpace fresh cases in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

28 November 2020 22:39 IST

Total number of active cases 6,629; test positivity rate 10.79%

The number of recoveries was much higher compared with fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district on Saturday, when 1,187 people were cured of the infection and 714 tested positive for the virus.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 673 of the fresh cases were locally acquired infections. The source of infection of 24 persons was not known. A total of 6,616 people were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.79%. The number of active cases slumped to 6,629.

Kozhikode Corporation had the highest number of locally acquired infections at 129. Feroke (45), Kunnamangalam (37), Kayanna (28), and Changaroth (24) were some of the other clusters.

Advertising

Advertising

In Wayanad

A total of 251 people, including two health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,338.

Local transmission

All the patients were infected through local contact. As many as 145 people recovered on the day. The district has so far reported 10,508 COVID-19 cases, while 8,741 people recovered.

As many as 8,913 persons are under observation.