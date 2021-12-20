Pre-order facility at Cochin Duty Free outlet

KOCHI

20 December 2021 17:48 IST

International passengers arriving at the Cochin International Airport can now pre-book the products they want to buy from the Cochin Duty Free outlet using the website cochindutyfree.com. The website was launched by Olympian and Indian hockey player P.R. Sreejesh here on Monday, said a communication from the airport.

There will be a dedicated counter for the delivery of pre-ordered products. The facility would help passengers save time, and they would also get discounts, the communication added.

