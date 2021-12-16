Police withdraw ‘terrorist link’ references from remand report

KOCHI

16 December 2021 22:53 IST

Station House Officer submits request in Aluva magistrate court

The Aluva police have withdrawn the controversial references regarding the “need for probing the terrorist links” from its remand report filed against three Youth Congress workers, who were arrested in connection with a recent public protest.

The police had included the reference in the remand report while seeking the custody of Al Ameen, Anas Pallikuzhi, and M.A.K. Najeeb, who were arrested in connection with the protest organised by the Congress demanding justice for the family members of Mofia Parveen, a young woman, who had committed suicide. The Youth Congress workers were also accused of destroying public property.

As the reference triggered a barrage of public protests against the police, the authorities suspended two police officials from service.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the police sought to remove the references, which according to them, were wrongly included in the remand report. The Station House Officer of the Aluva East Police Station submitted a request in this regard before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Aluva.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam DCC president Muhammad Shiyas alleged that a Minister from the State was behind the police report, which highlighted the need for probing the terrorist links. He alleged that the Minister was attempting to create divisions among the people for the benefit of the BJP. The reference had also created a divide in the police force, he alleged.

The CPI(M) was attempting to save its face in the issue by suspending two policemen, he said.

Mr. Shiyas also alleged that the Minister was involved in the issues related to the custody death of Sreejith in Aluva and the recent controversies involving actor Joju George and the Congress.