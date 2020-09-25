Police to act tough on illegal quarries

Kochi

25 September 2020 00:24 IST

Death of two workers in gelatine stick blast

The police are planning to tighten the noose around illegal quarries in the district in the wake of the death of two workers in an explosion of gelatine sticks stocked in a building near a stone quarry at Ellithodu near Malayattoor on Monday.

A high-level meeting of the police department was held at the Kalady police station on Thursday to take stock of the situation. It was decided to verify the licences of all quarries functioning in the district.

Those found stocking explosives beyond the permissible limits will be strictly dealt with, and they will be slapped with criminal charges. Those guilty of violating licence conditions will be arrested,

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, DIG, Kochi Range, and District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik visited the accident site on Thursday as part of the probe.

The police are continuing their inspection of quarries.