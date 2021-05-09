Police step up vigil at entry points into Kochi

Kochi

09 May 2021 23:24 IST

Pickets set up at around 100 junctions; dedicated lane for emergency vehicles

The Kochi city police have set up pickets at all entry points into the city and at around 100 junctions within to inspect vehicles that pass through these points.

A dedicated lane has been kept ready to enable unhindered movement of emergency vehicles.

The number of jeep and bike patrols has been increased.

Personnel on Janamaitri beat have been deployed to distribute essential supplies to needy people in containment zones. A few pharma firms are providing food and water to police personnel at picket points. The police have sanctioned travel passes to 300 of the 5,000 people who had applied online. A total of 82 cases were registered for violating COVID norms, while petty cases were charged against 139 people for not wearing mask and against 119 for not adhering to physical-distancing norm. Fifty vehicles too were seized.

Vehicle inspection

In Ernakulam Rural, vehicle inspections are being done at almost all junctions. The Aluva market will remain open till only 11 a.m. for wholesalers. Raids are on to curb illicit sale of liquor.

A total of 234 cases were registered and 55 arrested for COVID curb violations and 160 were vehicles seized. Fines were imposed on 1,444 for not wearing mask and against 1,660 for violating physical-distancing norm.

IMFL seized

The Rural police intercepted a goods vehicle that was illegally ferrying 30 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), buried beneath plantain seedlings that were being brought from Tamil Nadu, following a tip-off. Vipin of Nedungapra and Suneesh of Aruvapara were arrested in this connection and the vehicle was seized. They had gone to Tamil Nadu with a load of pineapple.