Police register abduction case

Kochi

19 April 2021 00:24 IST

The Nedumbassery police registered an attempted abduction case after an air passenger who was reportedly abducted was rescued from Perumbavoor on Sunday.

The police said Taju, who hailed from Vadakkanchery, was abducted by a gang after he landed at the airport. He was rescued from Perumbavoor. A case has been registered, and a probe is on to unearth the reason behind the alleged abduction.

