Police intensify checking near CIAL as gold smuggling cases rise

May 26, 2022 18:17 IST

A round-the-clock special control room for countering the crime has been planned

The Ernakulam rural police have stepped up checking near the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) to prevent gold smuggling.

The move comes in the wake of increasing instances of the crime from abroad through airports in the State. Police checking has been intensified for passengers exiting the airport after completing customs examination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will open a round-the-clock special control room at the international terminal of the airport. People can also share any information about potential gold smuggling. The details of the informants will be kept confidential,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Information can also be passed on to the following numbers – 94979 87128, 94979 90077 or 94979 90073.