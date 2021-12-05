Police find gambling den during raids on apartments in Kochi

KOCHI

05 December 2021 19:53 IST

Inspections part of probe into models’ death

The police team probing the car accident that led to the death of two models and a youth near Palarivattom on November 1 and the role played by Syju Thankachan, accused in the case and charged of drug peddling, conducted raids at apartment complexes and a few resorts at Ernakulam South, Thevara, Panangad, and Maradu on Sunday.

They were assisted by Narcotic Cell and Excise personnel. During the raids, they discovered a gambling den that was reportedly functioning from an apartment on the banks of Chilavannoor lake. The gang members were found using marked papers and coins instead of currency to hoodwink enforcement personnel. Money used to be transferred to the bank accounts of the “winners”, it is learnt.

An apartment where Thankachan reportedly hosted rave parties was also raided. The probe team had found photos of the parties on his mobile phone. The police also questioned people who have rented out the apartments.

A resident of the apartment was taken into custody.

The police said they were in the process of identifying people who were found in the photographs of parties in which Saiju Thankachan, who was slapped with cases at different police stations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, too was an attendee.

The police arrested Tipson Francis, 33, of North Paravur, who was charged with possessing 5 grams of ganja, following the raid.

A homestay at Maradu too was raided on Sunday, the police said.