ADVERTISEMENT

PM reaches Lakshadweep on a two-day visit

January 02, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi - Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection will ensure faster and reliable internet in the islands, says Narendra Modi

The Hindu Bureau

Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: special arragnement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Lakshadweep islands on January 2 (Tuesday) as part of his two-day visit to the archipelago.

He was received by Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshadweep and other senior officials at the Agatti airport. In his address at a public function in Agatti, Mr. Modi said that the Centre is fully committed to the overall development of Lakshadweep in sectors including health, education, tourism, infrastructure and sustainable energy, according to a release.

He said that the Kochi - Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection would ensure faster and reliable internet in the islands while promoting digital initiatives like telemedicine, e- governance, e-learning and digital banking. He later proceeded to Bangaram island.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister would be attending a public function in Kavaratti island on January 3 (Wednesday), where he would be inaugurating and laying foundation of various projects worth around ₹1,200 crore, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US