Plan to desilt Periyar, Muvattupuzha

Kochi

02 June 2020 21:13 IST

A report will be prepared and submitted to the Union government for environmental sanction soon to clear the Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers of silt and accumulated waste obstructing their flow.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the District Level Expert Committee (DLEC) convened by District Collector S. Suhas. Carrying out any work in the major rivers requires the Union government’s approval.

Reports of the Piravom municipality making arrangements for sand mining will be looked into, the Collector said.

While clearing obstructions to the flow of water in the rivers, sand mining remains prohibited, pointed out K.T. Sandhya Devi, Deputy Collector, District Disaster Management Authority.

Officials of the minor and major irrigation departments, the Muvattupuzha tahsildar and members of the DLEC will inspect the situation at Piravom.