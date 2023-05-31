People’s campaign to make Kalamassery constituency waste-free

May 31, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - KOCHI

An intense campaign will be held between June 3 and 5 to make Kalamassery constituency waste-free. Local bodies, Haritha Karma Sena, student volunteers, institutions, industrial units, Suchitwa Mission, Kudumbashree, and residents’ associations will be involved in the campaign, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve here on Wednesday.

All waste materials from homes will be collected on June 3. Plastic materials too will be collected. The Haritha Karma Sena will hand over the collected materials to the local bodies concerned. The cleanliness drive will be inaugurated by council members at the ward level, the Minister added.

Public spaces will be cleaned on June 4. This will involve removal of waste from roads in the constituency. A campaign to plant trees in public spaces that have been cleared of waste will be held on June 5. “These spaces will be beautified and public gyms will be set up on them, however small they are,” the Minister said. He added that efforts would be made to use recycled plastic to build public gyms. He said the target was to set up at least 20 public gyms.

The Kalamassery-HMT road will be developed as a model area, and ₹10 crore has been allotted for development of HMT Junction. A digital platform will be formed to track those dumping waste in public spaces.

Students up to the LP school level would be given picture books on handling waste, the Minister said, adding that the Naval Armaments Depot and the National Highways Authority of India had promised to cooperate with the campaign. The NAD area will be patrolled by the naval police, while other spaces will be monitored by the State police force.

The greening programme on the cleaned up public spaces will be supported by the Department of Agriculture and the Social Forestry wing of the Department of Forests.

