Patronage in Kochi metro likely to improve after exam season

March 11, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The number of passengers is yet to show a marked increase in the Kochi metro, six days since the commissioning of its 1.20-km S.N. Junction-Thripunithura extension on March 6. This has been attributed to the ongoing examination season and many preferring to stay indoors due to intense heat.

The average daily footfall in March each year is relatively low, thanks to the examination season, many days dedicated to study leave and families preferring to stay at home rather than venture out. This is in addition to many parents preferring to drop their children at school in their own vehicles for exams.

The number of commuters had, however, increased from over 68,000 in March 7, 2023 to over 96,000 on March 7 this year, a day after the metro was extended to its terminal station in Thripunithura. “More commuters would have travelled in the metro had it not been for Sivarathri and the weekend. We are sure that the daily commuter patronage would cross the expected one lakh-mark once the exam season is over,” metro sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This increase in number of commuters is considered normal soon after the commissioning of metro extensions and it steadies over passage of time.

The daily footfall in the 28-km metro corridor would have crossed the 1 lakh mark by now, had the extension been commissioned during any other month. Still, it ought to be mentioned that the average daily patronage vis a vis March 2023 is higher during this March. This would improve once feeder e-buses, whose tenders would be floated shortly, would begin operating from metro stations.

Water Metro

The daily passenger patronage in Water Metro ferries that operate on three routes too is expected to cross the 10,000 mark, once services begin operating to Fort Kochi and South Chitoor. The ferry terminal there is awaiting power connection.

A preliminary trial run was done in the corridor, informed sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.