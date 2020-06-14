Opposition seeks meet on e-governance

KOCHI

14 June 2020 22:19 IST

Opposition leaders of the Kochi Corporation have raised the demand for a an urgent council meeting to discuss the local body’s e-governance fiasco.

The corporation was not even able to implement the decisions related to the e-governance project taken up at a meeting held in June last year, chaired by the Minister for the Local Self Government Department, according to Opposition leader K.. J. Antony and LDF parliamentary party secretary V. P. Chandran.

The project, costing ₹8.1 crore, for which an agreement was signed with TCS in 2011, should have been functional in 56 weeks. But nine years later, the corporation is still fumbling in the dark, their statement noted.

Advertising

Advertising

Considering that there was the imminent danger of data loss from the corporation’s systems, an urgent council meeting was necessary to decide the way forward, they said.